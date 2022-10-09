Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

