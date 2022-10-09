Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 149 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

