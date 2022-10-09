Trust Investment Advisors Buys 149 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
