TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.