U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

