Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 109,335 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2,499.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 266,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,587,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $6,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.66.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.