Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $171.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.88 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

