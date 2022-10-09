Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $199.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

