Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.