Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.