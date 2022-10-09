Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

