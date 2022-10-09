Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 439,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

