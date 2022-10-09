Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

