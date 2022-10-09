Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

