Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

