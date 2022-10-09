Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

