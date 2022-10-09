Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 169,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

