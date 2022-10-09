Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

