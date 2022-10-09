Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.