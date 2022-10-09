Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.
iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance
Shares of IAT stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.
