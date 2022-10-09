Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,160 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 31.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,561.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

