Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,400 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.