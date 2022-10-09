Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

