Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,200 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 87.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.35 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

