Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $199,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a current ratio of 16.94. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

