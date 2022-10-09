Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immutep by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Immutep Limited has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

