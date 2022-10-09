Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth $5,185,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $4,442,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $41,490,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.