Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

