Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.37 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.