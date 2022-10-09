Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 2,236,004 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 1,227,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.76. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

