Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

