Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

