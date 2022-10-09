Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.30 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.