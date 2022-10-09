Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.30 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

