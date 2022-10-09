Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

