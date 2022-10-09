Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

