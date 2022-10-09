Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.