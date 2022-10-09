Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,470 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,458 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

SDGR opened at $24.53 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

