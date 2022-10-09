Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,046 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $137.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

