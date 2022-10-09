Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 716,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 164,364 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 117.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 199,259 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,410. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

