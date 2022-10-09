Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 55.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

