Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $4.81 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

