Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kohl’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

KSS stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

