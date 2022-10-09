Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASXC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 994.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. Research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

