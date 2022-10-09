Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

