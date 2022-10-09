Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WestRock Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $31.35 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.