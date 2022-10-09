Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

