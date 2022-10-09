Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,150 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,545.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

