Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 15,297 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

