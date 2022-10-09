Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

