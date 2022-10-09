Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

